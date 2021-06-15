Menu
John C. SIGRIST
FUNERAL HOME
Perna, Dengler, Roberts Funeral Home - Williamsville
1671 Maple Rd
Williamsville, NY
SIGRIST - John C.
Suddenly on June 12, 2021. Husband to Sue Ann (Stearns); loving dad to Shelby, Casey and Jak (Emily) Sigrist; baby bro to R.J. (Darlene), Darcy (Tom) McCabb, Tracy (Beth) and Mark Sigrist; big bro to Polly (Charles) Searight and Emmalynn Sigrist; uncle to many and best buds to Ron, Rob, Ken and Tricia. Family and friends may call on Thursday, June 17, from 4-8 PM, at PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS, FUNERAL HOME, 1671 Maple Rd., Williamsville, NY, where a Celebration of Life will be held on Friday at 10:30 AM. John was with Aqua Systems of WNY, for 27 years, he loved the outdoors and had many loving customers, the feelings were mutual. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association, or donate a tree in Johns name at alivingtree.org. Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
17
Calling hours
4:00p.m.
Perna, Dengler, Roberts Funeral Home - Williamsville
1671 Maple Rd, Williamsville, NY
Jun
18
Celebration of Life
10:30a.m.
Perna, Dengler, Roberts Funeral Home - Williamsville
1671 Maple Rd, Williamsville, NY
I was blessed. John did work at my home for 20 years. He shared his stories of how much he loved his wife, Sue and his two daughters and his son Jak. He was proud of his family and his life making the world greener. I will forever miss his smile and his love for life. John, I know you are making the grass greener in Heaven already. God bless your soul and thank you for being my friend.
Jeanne Brown
July 2, 2021
We were saddened to hear the news about John. He was always so outgoing & friendly. We will miss our dear neighbor. Thoughts & prayers to the family.
Jim & Joann Piasecki
Other
June 17, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss. I will always remember the kindness and friendship John showed our neighbor 'M' for years. What a kind and caring man. Our prayers are with ALL of you.
Cheryl & Melissa. Wolf
Friend
June 16, 2021
John was a good man as well as a great friend he will truly be missed he was loved by many Rest in peace buddy
Paul Cichon
Friend
June 15, 2021
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
June 15, 2021
