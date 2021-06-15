I was blessed. John did work at my home for 20 years. He shared his stories of how much he loved his wife, Sue and his two daughters and his son Jak. He was proud of his family and his life making the world greener. I will forever miss his smile and his love for life. John, I know you are making the grass greener in Heaven already. God bless your soul and thank you for being my friend.

Jeanne Brown July 2, 2021