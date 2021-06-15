SIGRIST - John C.
Suddenly on June 12, 2021. Husband to Sue Ann (Stearns); loving dad to Shelby, Casey and Jak (Emily) Sigrist; baby bro to R.J. (Darlene), Darcy (Tom) McCabb, Tracy (Beth) and Mark Sigrist; big bro to Polly (Charles) Searight and Emmalynn Sigrist; uncle to many and best buds to Ron, Rob, Ken and Tricia. Family and friends may call on Thursday, June 17, from 4-8 PM, at PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS, FUNERAL HOME, 1671 Maple Rd., Williamsville, NY, where a Celebration of Life will be held on Friday at 10:30 AM. John was with Aqua Systems of WNY, for 27 years, he loved the outdoors and had many loving customers, the feelings were mutual. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association
, or donate a tree in Johns name at alivingtree.org
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 15, 2021.