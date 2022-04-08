SMITH - John P.

April 6, 2022. Beloved husband of the late Mary (nee Vrabec) Smith. Loving father of John J. (Julie) and Theresa Smith. Cherished Grandpa of Jessica Smith. Dear brother Kate (late Richard) Harrison and the late George (Gesla), Sam (Maryann) Pacurari, Thomas (Gerta), Theresa (Ed) Bremar and Gene (Esther) Smith. Survived by many loving nieces, nephews and friends. All are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Czestochowa Church (Corner of Center Ave. and Oliver Street), on Saturday, April 9th at 9:30 AM. Please Assemble at Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in John's memory to Niagara Hospice. Arrangements by SABER FUNERAL HOME, 716-692-0271.







Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 8, 2022.