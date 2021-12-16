SPERRAZZA - John S. "Jack"
December 14, 2021, age 72. Beloved husband of 38 years to Deborah A. (nee Castellano) Sperrazza; devoted father of Ann Marie (Michael) Lester and Thomas Sperrazza; loving poppa of Lucy; dearest brother of Jacqueline (Lawrence) Hensel, Sandra (Peter) Cammarata and the late Joseph Sperrazza; dear brother-in-law of Jojie (David) Seguin; also survived by nieces, nephews and many wonderful friends. The family will be present to receive friends Saturday from 10:30 AM to 12 Noon at St. Aloysius Gonzaga Church, 157 Cleveland Dr., Cheektowaga, NY 14225, where a Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow at 12 Noon. Interment to be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his memory to the Save the Michaels of the World at https://savethemichaels.org/
. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Share memories and condolences on Jack's Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 16, 2021.