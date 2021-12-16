Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
John S. "Jack" SPERRAZZA
FUNERAL HOME
Amigone Funeral Home - Cleveland Hill Chapel
569 Cleveland Drive
Cheektowaga, NY
SPERRAZZA - John S. "Jack"
December 14, 2021, age 72. Beloved husband of 38 years to Deborah A. (nee Castellano) Sperrazza; devoted father of Ann Marie (Michael) Lester and Thomas Sperrazza; loving poppa of Lucy; dearest brother of Jacqueline (Lawrence) Hensel, Sandra (Peter) Cammarata and the late Joseph Sperrazza; dear brother-in-law of Jojie (David) Seguin; also survived by nieces, nephews and many wonderful friends. The family will be present to receive friends Saturday from 10:30 AM to 12 Noon at St. Aloysius Gonzaga Church, 157 Cleveland Dr., Cheektowaga, NY 14225, where a Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow at 12 Noon. Interment to be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his memory to the Save the Michaels of the World at https://savethemichaels.org/. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Share memories and condolences on Jack's Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 16, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Visitation
10:30a.m. - 12:00p.m.
St. Aloysius Gonzaga Church
157 Cleveland Dr, Cheektowaga, NY
Dec
18
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00p.m.
St. Aloysius Gonzaga Church
157 Cleveland Dr, Cheektowaga, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Amigone Funeral Home - Cleveland Hill Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
8 Entries
Our deepest sympathies to the family on the loss of Jack. We worked with him at City Hall. After retirement, he joined RPEA and we have fond memories sitting and enjoying his company at the many RPEA luncheons. He will be missed. May he Rest In Peace.
Guy and Margaret Latona
December 18, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Christina Parks
Work
December 18, 2021
Deepest sympathies. My mother (Maryann Hoffert) loved the time spent with Jack and Debbie. I'll always remember the smile Jack always had on his face. Rest in peace my friend.
Michael Hoffert
Friend
December 17, 2021
I was so saddened to hear about the passing of John. As kids, we both worked at Sears. He was a terrific person and will be so missed. My condolences to the family.
Joseph Vara
Friend
December 16, 2021
Debbie, I can't tell you how sorry l was to hear of Jack's passing. He was a terrific guy who will be greatly missed by anyone who knew him. I pray that you find peace in the days and months ahead.
Pat Preston
Friend
December 16, 2021
A wonderful human.
Donald Fabiano
Work
December 16, 2021
My sincere condolences to Jack's entire family. He was a classmate of mine at St. Joe's. I always enjoyed his company at our social gatherings. A really joyful guy. He will be sadly missed.
Paul Lorenzo
School
December 16, 2021
We always enjoyed our visits when in Buffalo. Our deepest condolences. Sending our love to all in your family.
Vince & Karen Sperrazza
Family
December 16, 2021
Showing 1 - 8 of 8 results