John Arthur SULLIVAN
FUNERAL HOME
Thomas T. Edwards Funeral Home, Inc. - Buffalo
995 Genesee Street
Buffalo, NY
SULLIVAN, John Arthur
Departed this life January 2, 2022. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 11 AM - 12 noon at New Cedar Grove Life Changing Ministries, 100 Old Maryvale Drive, Cheektowaga, New York, where Funeral Services will immediately follow. Interment Ridge Lawn Cemetery, Cheektowaga, New York. Arrangements by THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share your reflections and condolences online at
www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 9, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
12
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
New Cedar Grove Life Changing Ministries
100 Old Maryvale Drive, Cheektowaga, NY
Jan
12
Funeral service
New Cedar Grove Life Changing Ministries
100 Old Maryvale Drive, Cheektowaga, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Thomas T. Edwards Funeral Home, Inc. - Buffalo
