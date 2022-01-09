SULLIVAN, John ArthurDeparted this life January 2, 2022. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 11 AM - 12 noon at New Cedar Grove Life Changing Ministries, 100 Old Maryvale Drive, Cheektowaga, New York, where Funeral Services will immediately follow. Interment Ridge Lawn Cemetery, Cheektowaga, New York. Arrangements by THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share your reflections and condolences online at