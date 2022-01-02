SZEWCZYK - John A.
December 30, 2021 of Elma, NY. Beloved husband of Diane M. (nee Niemczal); loving father of Gregory J., Susan M. (James J.) Trzaska and Mark M. (Gina) Szewczyk; cherished grandfather of Noah and Mason; devoted brother of Leonard (late Joan) Szewczyk; also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Tuesday from 4-8 PM at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Rd., Cheektowaga (2 blocks south of William St.). A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday at 10 AM in St. Vincent de Paul R.C. Church, 6441 Seneca St., Springbrook. Please assemble at church. Interment in Holy Cross Cemetery. Leave online condolences at www.SmolarekCares.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 2, 2022.