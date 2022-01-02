Menu
John A. SZEWCZYK
FUNERAL HOME
Smolarek Funeral Home
2510 Union Road
Cheektowaga, NY
SZEWCZYK - John A.
December 30, 2021 of Elma, NY. Beloved husband of Diane M. (nee Niemczal); loving father of Gregory J., Susan M. (James J.) Trzaska and Mark M. (Gina) Szewczyk; cherished grandfather of Noah and Mason; devoted brother of Leonard (late Joan) Szewczyk; also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Tuesday from 4-8 PM at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Rd., Cheektowaga (2 blocks south of William St.). A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday at 10 AM in St. Vincent de Paul R.C. Church, 6441 Seneca St., Springbrook. Please assemble at church. Interment in Holy Cross Cemetery. Leave online condolences at www.SmolarekCares.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 2, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
4
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Daniel R. Smolarek Funeral Home - Cheektowaga
2510 Union Road, Cheektowaga, NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Jim Cuozzo
January 4, 2022
Dear Greg and Mark, Sending our deepest sympathy in the passing of your Dad. We have fond memories of your Dad during your Scouting years with Troop 618.
Jim and Elaine Rudnicki
Other
January 3, 2022
To Greg and family. I am very sorry for your loss. My heartfelt condolences to you and your family.
Jim cuozzo
January 3, 2022
