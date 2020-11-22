Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
John T. CERRONE
CERRONE - John T.
Unexpectedly November 15, 2020. Beloved husband of Margaret (nee Martens); dear father of Richard (Peggy), Roger (late Lynn), Ann (John) Lipinczyk, Shawn (Maribeth), Kelly (Tara), Shannon (Todd) Dehn, and Ryan (James) Rowsell; loving grandfather of 18 grandchildren; brother of James (Mimi), Evelyn (Frank) Burns and the late Simone, Linda, Richard (Sue), Roseanne and Phil; also survived by nieces and nephews. Due to COVID-19, a memorial service will be announced at a later date. John was owner of Four Seasons Sports in Depew and Grandma Rose's Birch Beer at the Erie County Fair. Donations in John's name may be made to Roswell Park Alliance Foundation. Share condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
With sorrow and affection, our thoughts and prayers go out to Marge and and the entire Cerrone family. John, you will be forever my brother, my friend and my mentor in many ways. Your generous heart will never be forgotten. All the great memories and laughs on and off the ice will remain forever. Russ, Mary etal.
The Deveso Family
November 22, 2020