CERRONE - John T.
Unexpectedly November 15, 2020. Beloved husband of Margaret (nee Martens); dear father of Richard (Peggy), Roger (late Lynn), Ann (John) Lipinczyk, Shawn (Maribeth), Kelly (Tara), Shannon (Todd) Dehn, and Ryan (James) Rowsell; loving grandfather of 18 grandchildren; brother of James (Mimi), Evelyn (Frank) Burns and the late Simone, Linda, Richard (Sue), Roseanne and Phil; also survived by nieces and nephews. Due to COVID-19, a memorial service will be announced at a later date. John was owner of Four Seasons Sports in Depew and Grandma Rose's Birch Beer at the Erie County Fair. Donations in John's name may be made to Roswell Park Alliance Foundation. Share condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 22, 2020.