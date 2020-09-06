McCABE - John T.

September 4, 2020. Loving son of the late Paul and Kathleen "Kitty" McCabe; dear brother of William (Nancy), James (Judy) McCabe and the late Patricia (Thomas) Diehl, Carol Marshman and Paul McCabe; survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. A Mass of Christian burial will be held in All Saints Church, 205 Esser Ave., Friday at 10:00 AM (September 11th). In lieu of flowers, memorials to VIA, formerly Olmsted Center for Sight, 1170 Main St., Buffalo, NY 14209. Arrangements by JAMES E. GRACE FUNERAL HOME, INC.







Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 6, 2020.