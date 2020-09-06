Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
John T. McCABE
McCABE - John T.
September 4, 2020. Loving son of the late Paul and Kathleen "Kitty" McCabe; dear brother of William (Nancy), James (Judy) McCabe and the late Patricia (Thomas) Diehl, Carol Marshman and Paul McCabe; survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. A Mass of Christian burial will be held in All Saints Church, 205 Esser Ave., Friday at 10:00 AM (September 11th). In lieu of flowers, memorials to VIA, formerly Olmsted Center for Sight, 1170 Main St., Buffalo, NY 14209. Arrangements by JAMES E. GRACE FUNERAL HOME, INC.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
James E. Grace Funeral Home, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.