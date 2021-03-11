TALTY - John P. "Jack"

Of Buffalo, NY, March 10, 2021. Loving partner of 43 years to the late Audrey Ralph; cherished father to Colleen and Maureen; dearest step-father to Kelly; loving Papa to Madelyn, Jason and Morgan; dearest brother to Mary and the late Anne; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends Thursday, March 11, from 4-8 PM at the Loomis, Offers & Loomis, Inc., Memorial Chapel, 1820 Seneca St., Buffalo, NY 14210. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday, March 12, at 10:15 AM, at St. Teresa's RC Church. Jack was Vice President, Secretary and Treasurer over the years for the Babcock Boys Club Alumni and sat on the Board of Directors for the Seneca Babcock Community Center. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials to the Seneca Babcock Community Center, 82 Harrison St., Buffalo, NY 14210.







Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 11, 2021.