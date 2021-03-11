Loomis, Offers & Loomis Funeral Home, Inc. - Memorial Chapel
TALTY - John P. "Jack" Of Buffalo, NY, March 10, 2021. Loving partner of 43 years to the late Audrey Ralph; cherished father to Colleen and Maureen; dearest step-father to Kelly; loving Papa to Madelyn, Jason and Morgan; dearest brother to Mary and the late Anne; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends Thursday, March 11, from 4-8 PM at the Loomis, Offers & Loomis, Inc., Memorial Chapel, 1820 Seneca St., Buffalo, NY 14210. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday, March 12, at 10:15 AM, at St. Teresa's RC Church. Jack was Vice President, Secretary and Treasurer over the years for the Babcock Boys Club Alumni and sat on the Board of Directors for the Seneca Babcock Community Center. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials to the Seneca Babcock Community Center, 82 Harrison St., Buffalo, NY 14210.
Mar
12
Mass of Christian Burial
10:15a.m.
St. Teresa's RC Church
NY
Colleen, Maureen,and Mary. What more can I add only that I knew Jack for as long as I knew my best friend his sister Anne He was always a wonderful, kind and sweet man with a heart as big as him. U have made your mark in this life Jack and will be remembered by many myself included. Ellen Potts Sampsell
Ellen Sampsell
March 13, 2021
Jack wore a smile like no other, a true and loyal friend to so many. He will be remembered by many for his efforts and support to the Babcock Boys Club. May he Rest In Peace and his memory forever bring joy in our hearts. God Bless all
James/Alice Deubell
March 13, 2021
Maureen and Colleen, My message should have said,Love and Miss you both!
Helen Fleming-White
March 11, 2021
Maureen and Colleen, I am so sorry to hear about the passing of your Dad. My thoughts and prayers are with your families at this time. If possible, please call me 675-7472. Love and Mike you both! Helen
Helen Fleming-White
March 11, 2021
Deepest sympathy to the Talty family.´, Jack was a gentle giant in more ways than one, I´ll always remember Jack from the old neighborhood and the Babcock Boys Club Alumni and our Monday night basketball games, may you Rest In Peace my friend
Mike kempf
March 11, 2021
Jack was one of the nicest guys from the old neighborhood. Always very friendly and willing to help anyone in need. He was a great supporter of the Babcock Boys Club. Truly a great person in all aspects
Jim kempf
March 11, 2021
Jack was such a nice man, I will think of him every time I pass paula's donuts, R.I.P. Jack, you were a class act
Kim Spataro
March 11, 2021
My sympathies to the Talty family...Mr. Talty was my boss many years ago at Beneficial..a very kind gentleman.