TARASEK - John L.

Bradford, PA, age 85, of Limestone, died May 31, 2021. Born January 10, 1936, in Buffalo, he was a son of John and Jennie (Kasinski) Tarasek. He attended Buffalo schools. He served in the United States Navy. Surviving are two daughters, Debbie (the late Robert) Kaznica, of Cheektawaga NY, and Kim Midduagh, of Limestone; one sister Alice (Larry) Magerski of Cheektawaga, NY; he was preceded in death by two brothers, Robert and Raymond Tarasek. Friends are invited to Funeral Services at HOLLENBECK-CAHILL FUNERAL HOMES, INC., 372 East Main St., at 1 PM on Friday.







Published by Buffalo News from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2021.