John Brian THOMPSON
1951 - 2022
BORN
1951
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
J. Leonard McAndrew Funeral Home - Akron
32 John Street
Akron, NY
THOMPSON - John Brian
Of Buffalo, NY. Passed away peacefully, March 13, 2022. He is predeceased by his parents, Walter and Agnes Sears Thompson. He is survived by a brother, Mitchell Thompson; close cousins, Kenneth Junevic and Evelyn Nowacki; cousins and close friends. John was a veteran of the Vietnam War and served his country from 1971-1972. A Private Funeral Service with military honors will be held at the Western New York National Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at:
www.mcandrewfuneralhomes.net


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 20, 2022.
