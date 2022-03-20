THOMPSON - John BrianOf Buffalo, NY. Passed away peacefully, March 13, 2022. He is predeceased by his parents, Walter and Agnes Sears Thompson. He is survived by a brother, Mitchell Thompson; close cousins, Kenneth Junevic and Evelyn Nowacki; cousins and close friends. John was a veteran of the Vietnam War and served his country from 1971-1972. A Private Funeral Service with military honors will be held at the Western New York National Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at: