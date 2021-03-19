THOMPSON - John "Jack"
March 16, 2021. Devoted husband and best friend of 51 years to Jo-Ann Thompson nee Repeta; father of Marc (fiance Paulette), Tom (Cindi), Jackie (John) DeLuso and Joe (Tiffany). Grandfather to Marc, Drew, Madison, Emily, Libby, Grace and his precious Ella Rose (Boo); son of the late Walter and Jane Thompson; brother-in-law of Mary (Jerry) Cichy, Helen (late Leon) Repeta, Helene (John) Smiegel and Suzie (Kevin) Osterstrom; also survived by many nieces and nephews and his fur buddies Jasper and Oscar. John was a Vietnam Veteran and a life member of VFW 9429 where he held several offices. A life member of DAV. John was was a 34 year member of Erie County Sheriff's Office and part time Grand Island Police. A member of Erie County Badge and Shield and a life member of Whitehaven Rod and Gun Club. John enjoyed traveling with a group of fantastic friends. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Charles DeGlopper Memorial, 2121 Grand Island Blvd., Grand Island, NY 14072. A celebration with family and friends will be determined at a later date. And in Jack's final words "I'm 10-4". Please share condolences at Kaiserfuneral.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 19, 2021.