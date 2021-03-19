Menu
John "Jack" THOMPSON
THOMPSON - John "Jack"
March 16, 2021. Devoted husband and best friend of 51 years to Jo-Ann Thompson nee Repeta; father of Marc (fiance Paulette), Tom (Cindi), Jackie (John) DeLuso and Joe (Tiffany). Grandfather to Marc, Drew, Madison, Emily, Libby, Grace and his precious Ella Rose (Boo); son of the late Walter and Jane Thompson; brother-in-law of Mary (Jerry) Cichy, Helen (late Leon) Repeta, Helene (John) Smiegel and Suzie (Kevin) Osterstrom; also survived by many nieces and nephews and his fur buddies Jasper and Oscar. John was a Vietnam Veteran and a life member of VFW 9429 where he held several offices. A life member of DAV. John was was a 34 year member of Erie County Sheriff's Office and part time Grand Island Police. A member of Erie County Badge and Shield and a life member of Whitehaven Rod and Gun Club. John enjoyed traveling with a group of fantastic friends. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Charles DeGlopper Memorial, 2121 Grand Island Blvd., Grand Island, NY 14072. A celebration with family and friends will be determined at a later date. And in Jack's final words "I'm 10-4". Please share condolences at Kaiserfuneral.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 19, 2021.
Jack You were such a great guy as well as a good friend another vietnam guy gone to soon. blessings to you all.
Roger Dearmyer
March 22, 2021
In agreement with the others, Jack was really one of the good guys. Rest In Peace Jack.
Tom Graziani
March 22, 2021
Dearest JoAnn. It is so difficult to think of Jack passing on. What a special person he was. The two of you together was such a perfect couple. My deepest condolences to you and your family. I'll always remember him with Billy at some of gatherings with the Sheriff's Office. Those two made the party. Sending my blessings and love.
Louise McFeely
March 19, 2021
RIP Jack, You were one of the good guys,
James Mc Mahon
March 19, 2021
My thoughts and prayers to the entire family. Rest In Peace old buddy.
David Koteras (ECSD retired)
March 19, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Words cannot express how we feel. No more suffering may Jack Rest In Peace.
Greg & Judy Lawrence
March 19, 2021
