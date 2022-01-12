Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
John C. THURBER
FUNERAL HOME
Smith-Weismantel Funeral Home
271 East Main Street
Springville, NY
THURBER - John C.
Age 67, of Springville, NY, passed away January 7, 2022. Husband of Joanne (Strohauer) Thurber; father of Jessica Thurber; stepfather of Robert (Sarah) Dunmire III, Jacob Dunmire and Adam Dunmire; brother of Larry and Robert (Nancy Kwiles) Thurber; survived by his grandchildren Kali and Tyler Newman, six step-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Friends may call Saturday, January 15, 2022, from 2-4 PM, at the Smith-Weismantel Funeral Home, 271 E. Main Street, Springville, NY, where a Memorial Service will follow at 6 PM. Online condolences may be offered at
smithweismantelfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 12, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
15
Calling hours
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Smith-Weismantel Funeral Home
271 East Main Street, Springville, NY
Jan
15
Memorial service
6:00p.m.
NY
Funeral services provided by:
Smith-Weismantel Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.