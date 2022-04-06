VACCARO - John J., Sr.
Of Hamburg, NY, April 5, 2022. As John
says.....He's gone and he won't be back. Beloved husband of Patricia C. (nee Stitz) Vaccaro; loving father of John J. Vaccaro, Jr. and Brian M. (Monica) Vaccaro; cherished grandfather of Noah and Ethan; dearest son of the late Victor and Ann Vaccaro; dear brother of Michael (Sue) Vaccaro; brother-in-law of Scott Stitz, Mary Maryanski and Kathy (Ken) Bambach. Family will be present to receive friends Thursday, from 3-7 PM, at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd. (corner of Rogers Rd. 716-646-5555), where prayers will be said Friday morning at 9:45 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at SS Peter and Paul Church at 10:30 AM. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. John is a current 34 year member of the Hamburg Volunteer Fire Dept., past trustee, president, Captain/Lieutenant of Engine #3 and Fireman of the year in 2015. John was a crane operator at Republic Steel out of high school fol- lowed by 25 years at Erie County Sewer Authority. Flowers gratefully declined, memorials may be made to the Hamburg Volunteer Fire Dept. or Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 6, 2022.