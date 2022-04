VACCARO - John J., Sr.Of Hamburg, NY, April 5, 2022. As Johnsays.....He's gone and he won't be back. Beloved husband of Patricia C. (nee Stitz) Vaccaro; loving father of John J. Vaccaro, Jr. and Brian M. (Monica) Vaccaro; cherished grandfather of Noah and Ethan; dearest son of the late Victor and Ann Vaccaro; dear brother of Michael (Sue) Vaccaro; brother-in-law of Scott Stitz, Mary Maryanski and Kathy (Ken) Bambach. Family will be present to receive friends Thursday, from 3-7 PM, at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd. (corner of Rogers Rd. 716-646-5555), where prayers will be said Friday morning at 9:45 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at SS Peter and Paul Church at 10:30 AM. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. John is a current 34 year member of the Hamburg Volunteer Fire Dept., past trustee, president, Captain/Lieutenant of Engine #3 and Fireman of the year in 2015. John was a crane operator at Republic Steel out of high school fol- lowed by 25 years at Erie County Sewer Authority. Flowers gratefully declined, memorials may be made to the Hamburg Volunteer Fire Dept. or Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com