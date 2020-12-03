CARNEY - John W.
Age 77 of the City of Tonawanda, passed away peacefully on December 1 2020, surrounded by his wife and daughters. Loving husband of 53 years to Frances A. (nee Popovice) Carney; beloved father of Michelle Carney, Debra Scaletta and Denise (Timothy) Brunetta; grandfather of Sarah, Courtney, Cayla, Cameren, Alex, Nathan and Larissa; great-grandfather of Colston and his four legged daughter Maggie; son of the late William P. and Elizabeth (nee Klein) Carney; brother of Donald (Michele) Carney and the late James (late Pamela) and the late William (Paulette) Carney, and brother-in-law of Mary Ann (Daniel) Hurley. Also survived by nieces and nephews. John was a 1961 graduate of Tonawanda High School and had been employed by Lucent Technology for more than 30 years. He was a member of the National Hose Volunteer Fire Co. and also the Niagara Hose Co. John enjoyed camping, fishing and bowling. He was also an avid Hot Rod enthusiast and enjoyed working alongside his friends at California Dreamin. John was also a member of Squires Geezers. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date and time to be announced. Memorial donations in memory of John may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or to Erie County Medical Center. Condolences may be shared at www.ROTHFUNERAL.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 3, 2020.