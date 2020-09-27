Menu
John W. REED
REED - John W.
Age 74, of Glenwood, NY passed away on September 24, 2020. Husband of Barbara (Tower) Reed; step-father of Brandon and Mark Schlemmer; grandfather of Katie, Emily, William and Daniel Schlemmer; brother of Marlene (Arthur) Clark; uncle of Julie (Frank) Noeson and Lisa (Reed) Braman; great-uncle of Avery Noeson and Rhett and Andersen Braman. There will be no calling hours. A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements completed by SMITH-WEISMANTEL FUNERAL HOME, Springville. Memorials may be made to the Bertrand-Chaffee Hospital, 224 E. Main St., Springville, NY 14141. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithweismantelfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 27, 2020.
