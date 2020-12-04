ZINTL - John W.
Passed away peacefully on December 2, 2020, age 79; beloved husband of Carole (nee Bone) Zintl; devoted father of Amy (late William) Dickinson, Laura (Jeffrey) Bleakley, Cara (Kenneth) Crisafulli, Erica Call, Charles (Cheryl) Call, and Joseph Call; loving grandfather of many adored grandchildren; dearest brother of Linda (late Adolph) Brandl; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Funeral Services to be held privately. John was a United States Air Force Veteran and Owner and Pharmacist of many Leader Drug Stores throughout Buffalo, NY. He was a longtime member of the American Legion Post 838 and The Rotary Club of Clarence. If so desired, memorials may be made in John's memory to the Clarence Rotary Foundation at PO BOX 157, Clarence, NY 14031 or at https://www.clarencerotary.org/
. Arrangements by (Harris Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Family and friends are invited to share memories and condolences on John's Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com

Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 4, 2020.