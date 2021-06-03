WADE - John L. "Jack"
May 31, 2021, beloved husband of Susan (nee Fasolino) Wade; devoted father of Michael Wade, Amanda (Todd) Daley, and Daniel Wade; loving father to Angela (Russell) Antersol and Ryan (Courtney) Kihlberg; dearest papa of Allie Wade, Benjamin Antersol, Rose Antersol, Liam Daley, Alex Kihlberg, Addy Kihlberg, and the late Breanna Wade; adored great-grandfather of Kayden Louis; dear brother of Theodore (Afra) Wade; also survived by nieces and nephews. Jack retired as Director of Bands at Sweet Home High School in Amherst, after 28 years of successful teaching. During his tenure, his performing groups were repeatedly recognized for their excellence. He also developed a successful guest artist in residence program. A devoted member of the New York State School Music Association, he served as the state Major Organization Coordinator for 26 years. In addition, he was a successful and sought after guest conductor, adjudicator, clinician and advisor. The family will be present Sunday, June 6th, from 2-6 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Dr. (at Hopkins Rd.). Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial Monday, June 7th, at 10:30 AM in St. Mary Church, 6919 Transit Rd., Swormville, NY. Please assemble at church. Interment to be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his memory to Hospice Buffalo, Inc., 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227. Family and friends are invited to share memories and condolences on Jack's Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News from Jun. 3 to Jun. 6, 2021.