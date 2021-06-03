Menu
John L. "Jack" WADE
WADE - John L. "Jack"
May 31, 2021, beloved husband of Susan (nee Fasolino) Wade; devoted father of Michael Wade, Amanda (Todd) Daley, and Daniel Wade; loving father to Angela (Russell) Antersol and Ryan (Courtney) Kihlberg; dearest papa of Allie Wade, Benjamin Antersol, Rose Antersol, Liam Daley, Alex Kihlberg, Addy Kihlberg, and the late Breanna Wade; adored great-grandfather of Kayden Louis; dear brother of Theodore (Afra) Wade; also survived by nieces and nephews. Jack retired as Director of Bands at Sweet Home High School in Amherst, after 28 years of successful teaching. During his tenure, his performing groups were repeatedly recognized for their excellence. He also developed a successful guest artist in residence program. A devoted member of the New York State School Music Association, he served as the state Major Organization Coordinator for 26 years. In addition, he was a successful and sought after guest conductor, adjudicator, clinician and advisor. The family will be present Sunday, June 6th, from 2-6 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Dr. (at Hopkins Rd.). Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial Monday, June 7th, at 10:30 AM in St. Mary Church, 6919 Transit Rd., Swormville, NY. Please assemble at church. Interment to be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his memory to Hospice Buffalo, Inc., 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227. Family and friends are invited to share memories and condolences on Jack's Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
6
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel
5200 Sheridan Drive, Williamsville, NY
Jun
7
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Mary Church
6919 Transit Rd., Swormville, NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My papa was a great person to be around. I loved getting dropped off at his house after school each day. Without him i would have never been as good at music as i am now. I will miss him every single day.
Ben
Family
November 16, 2021
Sincere condolences to the Wade family. Music was Jack's life and NYSSMA and ECMEA are so fortunate to have had his leadership in our organization for so many years.
Vivian Johnston
Work
June 27, 2021
I didn´t know him as well as I would´ve liked to, but he had very kind heart and will be missed.
Diana Blackwell
June 6, 2021
So sorry to hear of the lost of your brother, Ted and Afra.
Judith Meyers
June 5, 2021
Jack was a wonderful family member, teacher, and mentor. He will be missed. Truly blessed are those who were introduced to many forms of music by him. Thoughts and prayers to family and friends.
Justin
Family
June 5, 2021
Rest in peace, my friend.....sincere condolences to all
Bud Mazura
Friend
June 4, 2021
Amanda and family.so sorry for your loss.god bless you and your family
Barbara Marukic
Friend
June 3, 2021
