WICHMAN - John W. Of East Aurora, suddenly, March 11, 2021. Beloved husband of Diane M. (nee Boncal) Wichman; loving father of Tiffany (Diego Leon) Wichman and Casey (Ashley Chaifetz) Wichman; loved son of the late Eugene and Laurene (nee Stotz) Wichman; dearest brother of Michael (Meda) Wichman, Lori Pyanowski, Gary Wichman and Lisa (Scott) Fairclough; cherished grandpa of Leo and Zev; son-in-law of Valentine (Dolores) Boncal; brother-in-law of Rosemary Boncal (Perry Duronio), William (Dawn) Boncal and Marie Boncal (Frank Strada); also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. The family will receive friends Monday, 4-8 PM at LOOMIS, OFFERS AND LOOMIS, INC., MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 1820 Seneca St. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated from Our Lady of the Sacred Heart RC Church Tuesday at 10 AM (please assemble at church). John was the owner of Creative Concepts Multi-Media Production Company.
Mar
16
Mass of Christian Burial
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart RC Church
NY
So sincerely sorry to hear the loss of John and my sympathy goes out to the entire family at this most difficult time. I read it in the St. Francis High School Tau Newsletter Winter/Spring 2021 I received in the mail today. We shared many memories as best friends in SFHS Class of 1979. I recently touched base with him on Facebook. The world has lost a true angel and most talented man. Rest in Peace John. You can now have fun once again with your good friend as well as mine Darryl Tomaka who also left this earth way too early. We will carry the torch always in your memory..
Lawrence Russell
Friend
May 4, 2021
Rabobank Atlanta
March 15, 2021
Penelope Brown
March 15, 2021
Derek and Kaelyne Wietelman
March 15, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Played ball with John several years ago. Shocked to hear he passed away.
RIP John
craig zielin
March 15, 2021
so sorry to hear about this my condolences to johns family
david cegielski
March 14, 2021
My deepest condolences on your loss. John was such an amazing addition to our Rock Steady group and will be greatly missed
Joyce Budzynski
March 14, 2021
So sorry to hear this. John was a very creative and talented videographer and friend. He was easy going and nice to people. He was always there for me and my clients. My condolences to his family.
Joe Lojacono
March 14, 2021
So sorry about the passing of John. He was in many of my Broadcasting classes at Buffalo State College. My sincere condolences to his family.
John LaMond
Classmate
March 13, 2021
My condolences to John's family. There will be a huge void in our Rock Steady family. John was friendly and kind and always willing to help those that were technologically challenged. He will be greatly missed.
Donna Hutchins
Friend
March 13, 2021
Very saddened to hear of John´s sudden passing. His memory will live on in our Rock Steady family. He was such a kind, funny, and giving man. He will be very much missed.
Cindy Menard
March 13, 2021
Dear Diane and family of John,
Alan and I will truly miss John and who we considered to be a good friend and family member. John will truly be missed. We will always cherish the memories with him and Diane and our many dinner dates.
We enjoyed John's suttle sense of humor and gentle spirit.
We miss you already John.
Our deepest condolences,
Alan & Charlene Schum
Charlene & Alan Schum
March 13, 2021
At a loss for words, so sorry to your family, if I can do any thing please let me know