WICHMAN - John W.

Of East Aurora, suddenly, March 11, 2021. Beloved husband of Diane M. (nee Boncal) Wichman; loving father of Tiffany (Diego Leon) Wichman and Casey (Ashley Chaifetz) Wichman; loved son of the late Eugene and Laurene (nee Stotz) Wichman; dearest brother of Michael (Meda) Wichman, Lori Pyanowski, Gary Wichman and Lisa (Scott) Fairclough; cherished grandpa of Leo and Zev; son-in-law of Valentine (Dolores) Boncal; brother-in-law of Rosemary Boncal (Perry Duronio), William (Dawn) Boncal and Marie Boncal (Frank Strada); also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. The family will receive friends Monday, 4-8 PM at LOOMIS, OFFERS AND LOOMIS, INC., MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 1820 Seneca St. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated from Our Lady of the Sacred Heart RC Church Tuesday at 10 AM (please assemble at church). John was the owner of Creative Concepts Multi-Media Production Company.







Published by Buffalo News from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2021.