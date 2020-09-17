WOLFE - John
September 16, 2020, beloved husband of Lorraine (nee Zimpfer); devoted father of Jason (Christina Menchio) Wolfe, Mark Wolfe and Nicole (Jon) LaBelle; loving grandfather of Anthony, Nicholas and Olivia; dearest brother of Diane Weaver, Donna (Steve) Paveljack and late Jeff (Brookes) Wolfe; dear son-in-law of Irma (late Robert) Zimpfer; brother-in-law of Michael (late Linda) Zimpfer, Betty (Allen) Ferro, Mary (late Fred) Reimer, Elaine Loos, Judy Zimpfer, Yvonne (Don) Feller and late Bob (Pat) Zimpfer; adored uncle of Christine (Dave) Lisiecki, Michael (Danette) Weaver, Ken (Eiko) Fisher, Jennifer and Allison Zimpfer; loved great-uncle of Stephanie, Kaitlyn, Joshua and Sean. Family will be present Saturday 3-7 PM at the PIETSZAK FUNERAL HOME, 2400 William St. (near Harlem), where a Funeral Service will follow visitation at 7 PM. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials are preferred to Upstate NY Chapter of ALS or Hospice Buffalo. Face coverings and social distancing will be required. Online condolences: www.Pietszak.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 17, 2020.