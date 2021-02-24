WROBEL - John W.
Of Buffalo, entered into rest on February 22, 2021. Beloved husband of Ann Marie J. (nee Moore) Wrobel; devoted father of Mark J. (Amanda) Wrobel and Andrea M. Wrobel (Victor Bonda); cherished grandfather of Anastasia Marie Bonda and Sebastian John Bonda; dear brother of Thaddeus Wrobel, Patricia Wrobel (James Sullivan), Kathleen Wrobel, Mary Elizabeth Wrobel and the late Michael (Lori) Wrobel; also survived by loving nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Friday from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mark Church, 401 Woodward Ave., Buffalo on Saturday morning at 11 o'clock (please assemble at church). In lieu of flowers, donations in John's memory can be made to the ALS Association or Hospice Buffalo. Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
. Due to NYS guidelines, occupancy limits will be observed. Please wear face covering.
Published by Buffalo News on Feb. 24, 2021.