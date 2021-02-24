Annmarie my prayers are with you and your family.I worked with John for almost my whole 32 years at the Psychiatric Center,he was a great friend and a wonderful coworker . He always amazed me by all the hobbies he had and how he was always looking for more. I hope it brings you peace to know how many lives he touched and was so good to the people in his care. God Bless

Jody Wansart February 24, 2021