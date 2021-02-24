Menu
John W. WROBEL
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard
Amherst, NY
WROBEL - John W.
Of Buffalo, entered into rest on February 22, 2021. Beloved husband of Ann Marie J. (nee Moore) Wrobel; devoted father of Mark J. (Amanda) Wrobel and Andrea M. Wrobel (Victor Bonda); cherished grandfather of Anastasia Marie Bonda and Sebastian John Bonda; dear brother of Thaddeus Wrobel, Patricia Wrobel (James Sullivan), Kathleen Wrobel, Mary Elizabeth Wrobel and the late Michael (Lori) Wrobel; also survived by loving nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Friday from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mark Church, 401 Woodward Ave., Buffalo on Saturday morning at 11 o'clock (please assemble at church). In lieu of flowers, donations in John's memory can be made to the ALS Association or Hospice Buffalo. Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com. Due to NYS guidelines, occupancy limits will be observed. Please wear face covering.


Published by Buffalo News on Feb. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
26
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst, NY
Feb
27
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. Mark Church
401 Woodward Ave., Buffalo, NY
RIP old friend. John gave me my first job as his helper on his paper route in 1969. $3.00 per week. One of the best jobs I've ever had. John bought a Fuji bicycle, I bought a Gitane. John was the captain of our Alterboy team at Assumption. Prayers and the best going forward to his family.
Robert Newhard
March 6, 2021
Rest easy and I hope you're busting out the accordion up there.
Sonya
March 6, 2021
Ann Marie, Our thoughts are with you at this sad time. All the years that Debi, Michael & Evan were your next door neighbors they could not have had a better neighbor than John. All the handyman things he did for them could never be repaid. He was one of a kind, for sure. Our sincere sympathy to you Mark, Andrea and the rest of your family.
Norm & Pat Lawkowski
February 27, 2021
Jim & Dena Trangsrud
Our friendship with John came through his son marriage to our daughter. John was a true gentleman, with a twinkle in his eye and a great smile. He was gentle, strong of character, interested, interesting and talented in so many areas. We will miss him in our lives.
Rest in peace, many prayers and thoughts for the Wrobel Family.
Dean Trzewieczynski
February 25, 2021
Dear Ann Marie and family, I am deeply sorry to hear of John's death. He worked the night shift, day shift. He could run up the stairs faster than anyone in BPC. He was always honest and dependable.
Pamela Esposito
February 24, 2021
Very sorry for your loss AnneMarie. John worked under me at the Psychiatric Center. God bless you all.
John was a kind man I had the honor of knowing & working with for most of my career. Good nurse, good man, honorable, with a sense of humor that still makes me giggle. He will be missed.
Eileen Trigoboff
February 24, 2021
Annmarie my prayers are with you and your family.I worked with John for almost my whole 32 years at the Psychiatric Center,he was a great friend and a wonderful coworker . He always amazed me by all the hobbies he had and how he was always looking for more. I hope it brings you peace to know how many lives he touched and was so good to the people in his care. God Bless
Jody Wansart
February 24, 2021
I was blessed to have the pleasure of working with John, he was truly a kind man. My sincere condolences to the family.
Latanya Brackett
February 24, 2021
I worked with John for most of my 30 plus years at BPC. He kindness and tenderness with both patients and staff was an asset to the facility and the nursing profession. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Paula s Busch
February 24, 2021
I worked with John, I respected John and I enjoyed speaking with John on a whole array of topics personal and professional. I considered John both a colleague and a friend. He was a good man with goodness in his heart and soul, and he will be missed. My deepest sympathy and prayers for Ann Marie, Mark and Andrea. John, may you rest in eternal peace as I say farewell for now old friend, until we meet again.
William J Hoak III
February 24, 2021
Dear Ann Marie We are so sorry for your loss. It is our hope that you find comfort in your memories of John. We will smile when remembering the good times on our national parks trip. God bless you and your family. Karen and Jim
Karen and Jim Schoenhals
February 24, 2021
