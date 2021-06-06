ZADZILKA - John J. "Jack"
Age 94, of West Seneca, NY, June 4, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Lillian (nee Kowalewski); dearest father of Joyce A. Zadzilka; son of the late Edmund J. and Mary F. Zadzilka; brother of Mary Ann (Philip) Huber, and the late Edmund, Ernest and Eugene (Alice) Zadzilka; brother-in-law of Celia (late Sigmund) Nowak, Estelle (late George) Graczyk, Thadeus Kowalewski, and the late Henry (Geraldine), William (Gretchen) and Richard Kowalewski; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family present Monday, 7-9 PM and Tuesday 2-4 PM and 7-9 PM at the HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca, NY. Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday morning, at 11 AM, at St. John XXIII Parish (corner of Arcade St. and Harlem Rd.), West Seneca, NY (please assemble at church). Flowers gratefully declined. Condolences may be shared online at www.hoyfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2021.