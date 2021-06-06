Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
John J. "Jack" ZADZILKA
FUNERAL HOME
Hoy Funeral Home - West Seneca
3855 Seneca Street
West Seneca, NY
ZADZILKA - John J. "Jack"
Age 94, of West Seneca, NY, June 4, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Lillian (nee Kowalewski); dearest father of Joyce A. Zadzilka; son of the late Edmund J. and Mary F. Zadzilka; brother of Mary Ann (Philip) Huber, and the late Edmund, Ernest and Eugene (Alice) Zadzilka; brother-in-law of Celia (late Sigmund) Nowak, Estelle (late George) Graczyk, Thadeus Kowalewski, and the late Henry (Geraldine), William (Gretchen) and Richard Kowalewski; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family present Monday, 7-9 PM and Tuesday 2-4 PM and 7-9 PM at the HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca, NY. Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday morning, at 11 AM, at St. John XXIII Parish (corner of Arcade St. and Harlem Rd.), West Seneca, NY (please assemble at church). Flowers gratefully declined. Condolences may be shared online at www.hoyfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
7
Visitation
7:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Hoy Funeral Home - West Seneca
3855 Seneca Street, West Seneca, NY
Jun
8
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Hoy Funeral Home - West Seneca
3855 Seneca Street, West Seneca, NY
Jun
8
Visitation
7:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Hoy Funeral Home - West Seneca
3855 Seneca Street, West Seneca, NY
Jun
9
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. John XXIII Parish
corner of Arcade St. and Harlem Rd, West Seneca, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Hoy Funeral Home - West Seneca
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.