Ziehm - John G.
Originally of Grand Island, currently of West Seneca, NY went to Heaven on December 13, 2021 after a battle with COVID-19. Devoted husband of Paula Fleming-Ziehm (nee Stanton); beloved father of Andrew (Amie) Ziehm and Nathan (Jaylene) Ziehm; loving grandfather of Owen Ziehm, late Noah Ziehm, and one grandson on the way; caring brother of the late David Ziehm, Marion (Douglas) Wendt, and William (Lucille) Ziehm; also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Friends and family will be received Saturday, December 18th, 10-11 AM at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1340 Union Rd., West Seneca, NY 14224, 716-674-5776. A Memorial Service to follow at the funeral home. Flowers gratefully accepted. Online condolences may be made at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 15, 2021.