Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
John G. ZIEHM
FUNERAL HOME
Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home - West Seneca
1340 Union Road
West Seneca, NY
Ziehm - John G.
Originally of Grand Island, currently of West Seneca, NY went to Heaven on December 13, 2021 after a battle with COVID-19. Devoted husband of Paula Fleming-Ziehm (nee Stanton); beloved father of Andrew (Amie) Ziehm and Nathan (Jaylene) Ziehm; loving grandfather of Owen Ziehm, late Noah Ziehm, and one grandson on the way; caring brother of the late David Ziehm, Marion (Douglas) Wendt, and William (Lucille) Ziehm; also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Friends and family will be received Saturday, December 18th, 10-11 AM at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1340 Union Rd., West Seneca, NY 14224, 716-674-5776. A Memorial Service to follow at the funeral home. Flowers gratefully accepted. Online condolences may be made at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com.


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 15, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home - West Seneca
1340 Union Road, West Seneca, NY
Dec
18
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home - West Seneca
1340 Union Road, West Seneca, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home - West Seneca
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
John was truly a blessed man. He always gave encouragement to the people he knew. Never a cruel word was uttered from his lips. He was always generous and kind. I will sorely miss you John!! God bless.
Serge LoRusso Jr
Work
December 17, 2021
Serge LoRusso Jr
December 17, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results