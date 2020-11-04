Menu
John "JJ" ZOLDER
ZOLDER - John "Jj"
71, of Atlanta, GA passed away October 19, 2020. Mr. Zolder was born in Buffalo, NY. He was survived by his sister Carol (Stan) Ambrusko, nephews Richard, John (Lorie), Bob and niece Michelle; he was predeceased by nephews Michael and Timothy; brother Bob Zolder and life partner Brian Jackson. John was awarded the Purple Heart and Bronze Star for his service in Vietnam. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Disabled American Veteran's. (DAV.com" target="_new" rel="nofollow">DAV.com)


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 4, 2020.
