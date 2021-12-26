Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Johnathon J. Rooney
1980 - 2021
BORN
1980
DIED
2021
Rooney - Johnathon J.
Age 41, of Belmont, NY, December 17,
2021. Beloved son of Christine (Brian)Angle; loving brother of Christina (Frank) Hammonds and Trish (Blake) Carr; cherished uncle of Emma and Evan Hammonds; dearest grandson of Laura (late Russell) Young and Jim (late Sandra) Swanson; also survived by relatives and friends. A Celebration of Life service will be held by the family at a later date. Arrangements by JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC. P[lease share online condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
The staff of CRPS
January 20, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results