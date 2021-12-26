Rooney - Johnathon J.
Age 41, of Belmont, NY, December 17,
2021. Beloved son of Christine (Brian)Angle; loving brother of Christina (Frank) Hammonds and Trish (Blake) Carr; cherished uncle of Emma and Evan Hammonds; dearest grandson of Laura (late Russell) Young and Jim (late Sandra) Swanson; also survived by relatives and friends. A Celebration of Life service will be held by the family at a later date. Arrangements by JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC. P[lease share online condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 26, 2021.