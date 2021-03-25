BELL - Johnnie Lee

Of Buffalo, March 20, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Loretta Woods-Bell; loving father of Kyle A., Pastor Russell C. (Tracey), Michael W. (Mary) Bell; grandfather of 26; great-grandfather of 25; brother of five, predeceased by 13. Public visitation Sunday, March 28, at 3 PM at State Tabernackle COGIC, 2434 Glenwood Ave., funeral 4 PM. Burial on Monday at 10 AM Forest Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements by ALAN R. CORE FUNERAL HOME. All are asked to practice social distancing and to wear a mask.







Published by Buffalo News from Mar. 25 to Mar. 28, 2021.