Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Johnnie Lee BELL
FUNERAL HOME
Alan R. Core Funeral Home, Inc.
1933 Kensington Avenue
Buffalo, NY
BELL - Johnnie Lee
Of Buffalo, March 20, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Loretta Woods-Bell; loving father of Kyle A., Pastor Russell C. (Tracey), Michael W. (Mary) Bell; grandfather of 26; great-grandfather of 25; brother of five, predeceased by 13. Public visitation Sunday, March 28, at 3 PM at State Tabernackle COGIC, 2434 Glenwood Ave., funeral 4 PM. Burial on Monday at 10 AM Forest Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements by ALAN R. CORE FUNERAL HOME. All are asked to practice social distancing and to wear a mask.


Published by Buffalo News from Mar. 25 to Mar. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
28
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
State Tabernacle C.O.G.I.C
234 Glenwood Avenue, NY
Mar
28
Service
4:00p.m.
State Tabernacle C.O.G.I.C.
234 Glenwood Avenue, NY
Mar
29
Interment
10:00a.m.
Forest Lawn Cemetery
NY
Funeral services provided by:
Alan R. Core Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Sincere Condolences
Diane Wood
March 29, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results