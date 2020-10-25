MISCHLER - Jon M.
Age 73, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, September 21, 2020, at Buffalo General Hospital after a short illness.
Born in Buffalo on November 12, 1946, Jon was the son of the late Edward F. and Margaret A. Maloney Mischler. He grew up in Buffalo and graduated from South Park High School and Erie County Community College. A licensed optician for 50 years, Jon worked in a variety of optical establishments in Buffalo, Rochester, Virginia and California, as well as his own business. He was an active member of the Optical Society of Western New York and was very proud to have been a member of the New York State Optical Society for many years. Jon specialized in making professional sports eye wear for divers, skiers and swimmers and making house calls to area nursing homes to make glasses for residents. Jon also worked as a licensed real estate salesperson and was noted for going the extra mile for his customers. Jon was an avid Buffalo Bills fan, and enjoyed boating, classic car shows, and flea markets. There was always a bargain Jon had to find. He liked working with his hands, attempting to fix almost anything, and had enough tools to open a hardware store. Jon was also an exceptional caregiver for Margaret Cummings who passed in December, 2019.
Jon is survived by his children, grandchildren, sister-in-law, cousins, nieces, nephews, and his friends Kathleen and James Economides and Betsy Wagner. He was preceded in death by his siblings, James Mischler, Donna Hogben and Paul Mischler.
Jon was a registered organ donor and, in accordance with his wishes, participated in the organ donation program in Western New York. Due to the corona virus, there are no calling hours and services are private. If you wish to remember Jon in a special way, please keep Jon in your prayers and feel free to give to the charity of your choice
.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 25, 2020.