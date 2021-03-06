NEENOS - Jon Michael

Died Thursday, February 25, 2021. Husband of Bunnise Neenos; father of Marni Neenos and Paul Neenos (Mitchell Cook); grandfather of Charlotte Neenos-Bishop. Memorial Service to be held at a date to be determined in Spring 2021. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to the Jewish Community Center of Greater Buffalo or Buffalo General Medical Center - Gates Vascular Institute.







Published by Buffalo News from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2021.