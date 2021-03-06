NEENOS - Jon Michael Died Thursday, February 25, 2021. Husband of Bunnise Neenos; father of Marni Neenos and Paul Neenos (Mitchell Cook); grandfather of Charlotte Neenos-Bishop. Memorial Service to be held at a date to be determined in Spring 2021. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to the Jewish Community Center of Greater Buffalo or Buffalo General Medical Center - Gates Vascular Institute.
Dear Bunny and family, I´m so sorry to learn of your sad news. May you all find comfort together as a family. I will keep you all in my prayers at this difficult time.
Nancy McNamara Serr
March 8, 2021
Bunny and Paul
So sorry to hear of this. John was a great guy. The photo above truly captures his essence.
Patrick Kenney
March 7, 2021
Such a nice, sweet man and Bunny's perfect partner! He was always smiling, welcoming, friendly and funny!! I used to laugh when I saw him with Bunny at Wegmans talking to each other on their phones!! My heart and condolences go out to the family. You have truly lost a treasure.