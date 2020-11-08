DONALDSON - Jonathan James
November 6, 2020. Husband of Kristina Marie (Saxton) Donaldson; father of Keara Finch; step-father of Seanna (David) Pettigrew and Kelsie Morrison; grandfather of Liam and Damon, Jr. Son of Jeffrey (Iris N.) Donaldson and the late Dawn S. (Clarke) Donaldson. Brother of Christie L. Colts, Jeffrey J. (Gina) and Sean (Adrian) Donaldson; grandson of Doloris (Barto) Holler, the late Ernest Donaldson and John and Helen (Larish) Clarke; son-in-law of Charles F. (Carolyn) Saxton and the late Linda Taylor; brother-in-law of Andy (Rose) Saxton, Dennis Saxton, Erin (Vincent) Kinney and Ernest Wiebicke; also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. Friends may call Monday 3-7 PM at the Thomas H. McCARTHY FUNERAL HOME, 1975 Seneca St., 825-4454. Masks and social distancing will be required. A Funeral will be held Tuesday at St. Teresa's Church at 12 noon. Flowers declined. Memorials to Roswell Park Cancer Institute. Jonathan was a member of the Buffalo Fire Dept, Local 282. Please share condolences at www.THMcCarthyFH.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2020.