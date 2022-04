MARQUEZ-DRAYTON - Jonathan

Of Kenmore, passed away suddenly on February 28, 2021. Jonathan will be truly missed by his loving parents, Hilda Marquez and Thomas Drayton Jr.; brothers, Christian Lopez, Remelo Drayton; sisters Natalia Drayton, Rae Anna Drayton; grandparents Bertha Drayton, Hilda Marquez and Thomas Drayton Sr.; also grieving Jonathan's passing are other family members and many friends. Services were held privately. Arrangements by BRIAN K. LEWIS FUNERAL HOME, 347 Peckham St., Buffalo, NY.







Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 14, 2021.