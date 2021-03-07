MARSTON - Jordan
Of Lancaster, NY, March 6, 2021. Beloved husband of Diane M. (nee Fendzlau) Marston; dearest father of Christopher (Sharon) Marston; loving grandpa of Zachery and Alexandria; brother of Gus (late Ann), Ernie (Maryann), Kathy (Chuck) Knowles and the late Peter (late Carol) Marston; also survived and loved by many relatives and friends. A Memorial Mass will be held Friday, March 12th, at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Lancaster, at 9:30 AM. Friends are invited. Condolences at www.KLOCFUNERALHOME.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 7, 2021.