BAEZ - Jose September 12, 2020. Beloved son of Maria and the late Jose A. Baez; dear brother of Abel Negot Baez and Damarys Baez; uncle of Camelia, Jake, Samuel and Ricardo; great-uncle of Alexi, Joseph Robert, Azeylia and Julian Lucas; also survived by loving aunts and uncles. Jose was a dedicated uncle to all his nieces and nephews. Friends may call 2-7 PM, Tuesday, at the VANDERCHER & DICK FUNERAL HOME, 2549 Main St. Restrictions limit the number of individuals in the funeral home at the same time and face masks are required.