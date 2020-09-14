BAEZ - Jose

September 12, 2020. Beloved son of Maria and the late Jose A. Baez; dear brother of Abel Negot Baez and Damarys Baez; uncle of Camelia, Jake, Samuel and Ricardo; great-uncle of Alexi, Joseph Robert, Azeylia and Julian Lucas; also survived by loving aunts and uncles. Jose was a dedicated uncle to all his nieces and nephews. Friends may call 2-7 PM, Tuesday, at the VANDERCHER & DICK FUNERAL HOME, 2549 Main St. Restrictions limit the number of individuals in the funeral home at the same time and face masks are required.







Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 14, 2020.