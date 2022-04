LOPEZ-ALBERTY - Jose C., DVMDecember 29, 2021, age 91. Beloved husband of Maria Rodriguez; devoted father of Jose (Eneida) Lopez, Javier (Susan) Lopez, Maeva (Walid) Kassem, Myriam (John) Tjahjadi, Marissa (Marwan) Al-Jabi and Maritere (Terry) Linza; loving grandfather of 13 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; also survived by siblings, nieces and nephews. Services will be held privately. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., (716) 836-6500. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com