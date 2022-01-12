Menu
Jose MENDEZ
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd
Orchard Park, NY
MENDEZ - Jose
Of Lackawanna, entered into rest on January 8, 2022. Beloved husband of Carmen (nee Martinez); devoted father of Zenaida (Robert Jr.) Piotrowicz, Edwin (Jennifer) Mendez, Ernardo (Jennifer) Mendez, Aleida (Allen) Flowers, Dianna Mendez, Jose Antonio (Marilyn) Mendez, Tico Mendez, Melissa (Eliseo) Lugo and the late Nelson and Jose Roberto Mendez; cherished grandfather and great-grandfather of many grandchildren; loving son of the late Francisco Ruiz and Monica Mendez; dear brother to many siblings; also survived by many friends and family. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Friday from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place in St. Anthony's Church, 306 Ingham Ave., Lackawanna on Saturday morning at 10 o'clock (please assemble at church). Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Jose was a 30+ year employee for Ford Motor Company and a retired United States Army and Marine Veteran. Online condolences at: www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 12, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
14
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd, Orchard Park, NY
Jan
15
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Anthony's Church
306 Ingham Ave., Lackawanna, NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Wanted to send all the family our deepest sympathy sorry we can´t make it to be with you all, may god give you all the strength to get threw this love Frankie Y Lily Rodriguez
Francisco ( Frank ) Rodriguez JR.
Family
January 14, 2022
