MENDEZ - Jose
Of Lackawanna, entered into rest on January 8, 2022. Beloved husband of Carmen (nee Martinez); devoted father of Zenaida (Robert Jr.) Piotrowicz, Edwin (Jennifer) Mendez, Ernardo (Jennifer) Mendez, Aleida (Allen) Flowers, Dianna Mendez, Jose Antonio (Marilyn) Mendez, Tico Mendez, Melissa (Eliseo) Lugo and the late Nelson and Jose Roberto Mendez; cherished grandfather and great-grandfather of many grandchildren; loving son of the late Francisco Ruiz and Monica Mendez; dear brother to many siblings; also survived by many friends and family. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Friday from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place in St. Anthony's Church, 306 Ingham Ave., Lackawanna on Saturday morning at 10 o'clock (please assemble at church). Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Jose was a 30+ year employee for Ford Motor Company and a retired United States Army and Marine Veteran. Online condolences at: www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 12, 2022.