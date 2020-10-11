Dudziak - Joseph A.
Of Boston, NY, October 9, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Judith Vogel Dudziak; dearest father of Randall (Kris), Richard (Joyce), and the late Rebecca Dudziak; loving grandfather of David and Paula; great-grandfather of Gianna; brother of Margaret Dudziak, and the late Maryann (late Charles) Shanahan. Visitation Tuesday, 3-7 PM, with a service at 7 PM, at the PAUL A. KLOC BLOSSOM CHAPELS, INC., 4680 Clinton St. (corner Borden Rd.), West Seneca. Online condolences at www.KLOCFUNERALHOME.com
