GAGNE - Joseph A.
Age 82, of Tonawanda, October 16th, 2020, died peacefully of old age. Joseph was the son of the late Hormidias and Doria Gagne; loving husband of the late Jean Gagne (nee Hill); cherished father of Janine (Richard) Yager and Jerry (the late Peggy) Gagne; grandfather to Katelyn and Joseph, Step Grandfather to MJ, Amanda, and the late Ronnie; great- grandfather to Mackenzie and Leeland; caring partner of Bette Roney. Friends may call at the FRETTHOLD FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1241 Oliver street, at Ward Rd., in North Tonawanda, on Tuesday from 2-4 PM and 6-8 PM. Funeral Services will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday at 11 AM. Interment will take place immediately following in Elmlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Niagara. Condolences may be shared at www.FrettholdFuneralHome.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 18, 2020.