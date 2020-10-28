Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Joseph A. GALSTER
GALSTER - Joseph A.
Of Hamburg, NY, October 27, 2020. Beloved son of Joseph and Kim (Anthony) Galster; loving brother of Katie G. Galster; grandson of Karen and Dennis Anthony and Theresa (Late Joseph) Galster; also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins. The family will receive friends Thursday 4-8 PM at the F. E. BROWN SONS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6575 E. Quaker St., Orchard Park, NY. Funeral Services will be private. Share online condolences at www.febrownsons.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
F.E. Brown Sons Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.