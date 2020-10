GALSTER - Joseph A.Of Hamburg, NY, October 27, 2020. Beloved son of Joseph and Kim (Anthony) Galster; loving brother of Katie G. Galster; grandson of Karen and Dennis Anthony and Theresa (Late Joseph) Galster; also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins. The family will receive friends Thursday 4-8 PM at the F. E. BROWN SONS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6575 E. Quaker St., Orchard Park, NY. Funeral Services will be private. Share online condolences at www.febrownsons.com