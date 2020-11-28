Menu
Joseph A. KOSMOWSKI
1940 - 2020
BORN
July 26, 1940
DIED
November 25, 2020
KOSMOWSKI - Joseph A.
November 25, 2020. Beloved husband of Carol (nee Pieprzny); devoted father to Kimberly (Joseph) Kish, Rev. Gary J. Kosmowski, of Hampton, New Hampshire, and Jacqueline (Mark) Smith; loving grandfather to Jonathan (fiancée Laurel Tronsen) and Matthew Kish; dearest brother of Timothy (Robin) Kosmowski; uncle to Timothy, Jr., Adam and great-niece Aurora; also survived by close family friend Colleen Brzyski. Family will be present Sunday 3-6 PM at the PIETSZAK FUNERAL HOME, 2400 William Street (near Harlem). Burial will be held privately. Relatives and friends will be invited to assemble for a Mass of Christian Burial at a later date. Joseph was a member of the Knights of Columbus Justin Council. Face coverings and social distancing will be required at all times during Mr. Kosmowski's services. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your understanding. Please share with the family your condolences at www.Pietszak.com


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
29
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
PIETSZAK FUNERAL HOME
2400 William Street, Cheektowaga, New York
Funeral services provided by:
Pietszak Funeral Home - Cheektowaga
Keeping your entire family in my prayers. You all have a most precious soul in Heaven to watch over you now and I know he would want you to be happy for him as he must be utterly and completely happy now and for eternity looking down on you with such love and pride. I wish you great peace with this knowledge as you grieve his physical loss at this time. Even these sad times do not change the joy of his ultimate goal being achieved and the celebration of a life well lived. I will keep you all in my prayers.
Marita Wojdak
November 27, 2020
STEPHANIE JOHNSTON
November 27, 2020
My deepest sympathies Kim! Sr ding love and prayers.
Elizabeth Hayden
Friend
November 27, 2020