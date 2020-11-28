KOSMOWSKI - Joseph A.
November 25, 2020. Beloved husband of Carol (nee Pieprzny); devoted father to Kimberly (Joseph) Kish, Rev. Gary J. Kosmowski, of Hampton, New Hampshire, and Jacqueline (Mark) Smith; loving grandfather to Jonathan (fiancée Laurel Tronsen) and Matthew Kish; dearest brother of Timothy (Robin) Kosmowski; uncle to Timothy, Jr., Adam and great-niece Aurora; also survived by close family friend Colleen Brzyski. Family will be present Sunday 3-6 PM at the PIETSZAK FUNERAL HOME, 2400 William Street (near Harlem). Burial will be held privately. Relatives and friends will be invited to assemble for a Mass of Christian Burial at a later date. Joseph was a member of the Knights of Columbus Justin Council. Face coverings and social distancing will be required at all times during Mr. Kosmowski's services. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your understanding. Please share with the family your condolences at www.Pietszak.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 28, 2020.