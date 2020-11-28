Keeping your entire family in my prayers. You all have a most precious soul in Heaven to watch over you now and I know he would want you to be happy for him as he must be utterly and completely happy now and for eternity looking down on you with such love and pride. I wish you great peace with this knowledge as you grieve his physical loss at this time. Even these sad times do not change the joy of his ultimate goal being achieved and the celebration of a life well lived. I will keep you all in my prayers.

Marita Wojdak November 27, 2020