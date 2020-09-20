LESSER - Joseph A.

September 9, 2020, age 74, died peacefully at his home in Venice, Florida, after a prolonged illness in the presence of his loving daughter, Stacey Lesser and grandson, Ryan Trimper. Joseph, formerly of Alden, NY, was born to Joseph C. Lesser and Dorothy (nee Dietrich). Joe graduated from Alden Central High School and is a veteran of the Vietnam War. Joseph was preceded in death by his beloved wife Kathleen G. (nee Gilbert); and his son Joseph W. Lesser (age 6). Joseph was the brother of Norman (Betty) Lesser, Shirley (Jack) Monin, and MaryAnn (Ted) Mezydlo; brother-in-law of Lance (Tina) Gilbert, Patricia A. Gilbert, and Robin N. Gilbert. Joseph is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Joseph requested a private service only and arrangements are being handled by Toale Brothers Funeral Home Ewing Chapel Venice, FL. Please make donations to TideWell Hospice, 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota, FL 34238, or the Suncoast Humane Society, 6781 San Casa Dr., Englewood, FL 34224.







Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 20, 2020.