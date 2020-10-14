Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Joseph A. SICURELLA
SICURELLA - Joseph A.
October 12, 2020 at the age of 82; beloved husband of the late Carol (nee Gerace) Sicurella; dearest father of Susan (Carmen Schaefer) Sicurella, Angelo Sicurella, Rosann (Mark) Balcom and Marlene (Jim) Blount; loving grandfather of Emma, Allyson, Joseph, Karah, Olivia, Matthew, Abby, Lindsey and Kristin (Brandon); great-grandfather of Colin and Alexis; son of the late Angelo and Susie (nee Arena) Sicurella; brother of the late Vincent "Jimmy" (survived by Florence) Sicurella; brother-in-law of the late Joyce (late Donald) Peters and Julie (Paul) Grolemund. Also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present Thursday from 4 to 8 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Dr. (cor. Hopkins) where prayers will be offered Friday at 8:00 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 8:45 AM from St. Gregory the Great Church. Flowers gratefully declined. Please share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Amigone Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.