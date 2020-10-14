SICURELLA - Joseph A.
October 12, 2020 at the age of 82; beloved husband of the late Carol (nee Gerace) Sicurella; dearest father of Susan (Carmen Schaefer) Sicurella, Angelo Sicurella, Rosann (Mark) Balcom and Marlene (Jim) Blount; loving grandfather of Emma, Allyson, Joseph, Karah, Olivia, Matthew, Abby, Lindsey and Kristin (Brandon); great-grandfather of Colin and Alexis; son of the late Angelo and Susie (nee Arena) Sicurella; brother of the late Vincent "Jimmy" (survived by Florence) Sicurella; brother-in-law of the late Joyce (late Donald) Peters and Julie (Paul) Grolemund. Also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present Thursday from 4 to 8 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Dr. (cor. Hopkins) where prayers will be offered Friday at 8:00 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 8:45 AM from St. Gregory the Great Church. Flowers gratefully declined. Please share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 14, 2020.