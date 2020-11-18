Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Joseph A. TELAAK
TELAAK - Joseph A.
"Smokin Joe"
Age 89, of Hamburg, NY, November 17, 2020. Devoted husband of Eloise (nee: Miller); loving father of Allan (Bonny), Robert (June), Kenneth (Lori), Richard (Laurie) Ronald Telaak, Donna (late Michael) Bender, Linda (Richard) Vernon and Raymond (Tara Britton) Telaak; grandfather of 21 and great-grandfather of ten; brother of the late Marie and Fred (Dorothy) Telaak. No prior visitation. A Mass and Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Hospice of WNY. Words of sympathy may be made on www.LaingFuneralHome.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News from Nov. 18 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Laing Funeral Home, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.