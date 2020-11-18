TELAAK - Joseph A.
"Smokin Joe"
Age 89, of Hamburg, NY, November 17, 2020. Devoted husband of Eloise (nee: Miller); loving father of Allan (Bonny), Robert (June), Kenneth (Lori), Richard (Laurie) Ronald Telaak, Donna (late Michael) Bender, Linda (Richard) Vernon and Raymond (Tara Britton) Telaak; grandfather of 21 and great-grandfather of ten; brother of the late Marie and Fred (Dorothy) Telaak. No prior visitation. A Mass and Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Hospice of WNY. Words of sympathy may be made on www.LaingFuneralHome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News from Nov. 18 to Nov. 22, 2020.