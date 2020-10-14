RICO - Joseph Amedeo

Entered into rest October 10, 2020, age 96. Greatly beloved husband of 35 years of Sharon MH Fischer; devoted son of Emelino and Julia Gentile Rico; brother of Claudia Rico Maviglia and half-brother of Emelino, Jr. Educated at Grover Cleveland High School and University of Buffalo, where he played on the tennis and football teams. Served as a United States Marine in World War II and later in the Marine Corps Reserves. Joe Rico was a pioneering, award-winning radio personality on WUFO, WWOL, WHLD, WGR, WEBR, WADV, WBUF, FOXY, WUWU, WEZQ, WAME, WBUS, and WIOD. He devoted his life to promoting Jazz on radio and TV and in concert halls, clubs, and festivals across the U.S. and Canada. Calling hours 2-7:30 PM on Thursday, October 15, at JOHN O. ROTH FUNERAL HOME, 25 William Street, at Morgan, Tonawanda, where services will be held Friday, October 16, at 1:00 PM, The Rev. Lisa Drysdale presiding. Covid-19 restrictions are in effect. For those considering memorials, donations are gratefully suggested to Niagara Gospel Rescue Mission, Buffalo City Mission, Food For The Poor, St. Joseph's Indian School, or the Salvation Army.







