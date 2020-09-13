ANZALONE - Joseph, Jr.

Of Derby, NY, entered into rest September 10, 2020, at age 79, beloved husband of Inez (Ybarra) Anzalone; dearest father of Julie (Bill) Steinbrenner, Lisa Anzalone, and Christopher (Jill) Anzalone; brother of Francis Harvey, Joanne Cullis, Josephine (Dominic) Aradio and Charles (Jane ) Anzalone; grandfather of Joseph (Megan), Sarah (Brandon Barnes), Jack, Lucas, Lily and Max; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family will be present to receive friends Wednesday, September 16, 2020, from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the ADDISON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 262 N. Main St., Angola, NY, where prayers will be said Thursday at 10:15 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM in St. John Paul II Parish, Lake View, NY. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice, Inc.







Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 13, 2020.