Joseph P. ARCARA
FUNERAL HOME
Melvin J. Sliwinski Funeral Home
5090 Transit Road
Depew, NY
ARCARA - Joseph P.
May 31, 2021 age 83 of Colden, NY. Beloved husband of 63 years to Monica F. "Mickey" (nee Antkowiak); dearest father of the late infant Thomas J., Mary Ann (Alan) Miano, David (Catherine) Arcara, Susan (Michael) Adymy and Kathleen (Peter) Kern; grandfather of Emily (Andrew) Lennartz, Kate (Benjamin) Stack, Holly Miano, Reid Miano, Brenden Arcara, Amanda Adymy, Sarah Adymy, Jessica Kern, Olivia Kern and four great granddaughters; son of the late Philip and Louise (nee Scagnelli) Arcara and step-son of the late Salvatore "Sam" and Ann (nee Saccomanno) Maggio; brother of Josephine (Joseph) Pera; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends Thursday, June 3rd, from 4-8 PM, at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 5090 Transit Rd. (south of Como Park Blvd., Depew). Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, at St. George Church, 74 Old Glenwood Rd., West Falls at 11 AM. Entombment St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Mr. Arcara was a retiree of the Buffalo Sewer Authority. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made in Joseph's name to Hospice Buffalo.


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
4
Service
11:00a.m.
St. George Church
74 Old Glenwood Road, West, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Melvin J. Sliwinski Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Aunt Jo, Uncle Joe and family......sorry to hear of your loss.....I remember being little and couldn´t understand how I could have two Uncle Joes....may he Rest In Peace and be pain free.....
Marcella McMahon Tucker
Family
June 8, 2021
A sweet man who didn't deserve to suffer so long. He's now at peace with God. Loved by everyone.
George Adymy
Family
June 4, 2021
I am so sorry to read of Joe's passing, I knew joe in my youth when he lived on Busti, my Condolences to his family. Rest In Peace Joe
Ignatius calabrese
Other
June 2, 2021
Fond memories of Joe. My deepest sympathies to Mickey the family.
Lisa Bufton
Friend
June 2, 2021
