ARCARA - Joseph P.

May 31, 2021 age 83 of Colden, NY. Beloved husband of 63 years to Monica F. "Mickey" (nee Antkowiak); dearest father of the late infant Thomas J., Mary Ann (Alan) Miano, David (Catherine) Arcara, Susan (Michael) Adymy and Kathleen (Peter) Kern; grandfather of Emily (Andrew) Lennartz, Kate (Benjamin) Stack, Holly Miano, Reid Miano, Brenden Arcara, Amanda Adymy, Sarah Adymy, Jessica Kern, Olivia Kern and four great granddaughters; son of the late Philip and Louise (nee Scagnelli) Arcara and step-son of the late Salvatore "Sam" and Ann (nee Saccomanno) Maggio; brother of Josephine (Joseph) Pera; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends Thursday, June 3rd, from 4-8 PM, at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 5090 Transit Rd. (south of Como Park Blvd., Depew). Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, at St. George Church, 74 Old Glenwood Rd., West Falls at 11 AM. Entombment St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Mr. Arcara was a retiree of the Buffalo Sewer Authority. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made in Joseph's name to Hospice Buffalo.







Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 2, 2021.