Raniero - Joseph B.
WWII Marine Corps Veteran, of Lancaster, NY, November 22, 2020; beloved husband of Ann (nee Russillo) Raniero; loving father of Carol (Jim) Ward and Joseph (Dawn) Raniero; cherished grandpa of Jimmy Ward, Janel (Joe) Rupp, Jessica (LJ) Raniero, Sara (Joel) Pike and Joey Raniero; adored great grandpa of Alexis, Jared, Trevor, Joelle and Maddox; predeceased by three brothers and two sisters; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will be present to receive friends Monday, November 30, 2020 from 3-7 PM at the (Hamburg Chapel), JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd., (corner of Rogers Rd., 646-5555). Funeral Services will be private. Orange Zone restrictions will be followed which may cause delayed entry. Condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 26, 2020.