BARTOLONE - Joseph N.
Of Williamsville, entered into rest December 26th, 2020. Beloved husband of Angela T. (nee Campanella) Bartolone; devoted father of Don (Nancy Curran) Bartolone and Donna (James) Bartolone-Gruszka; cherished grandfather of Andrew Gruszka and step-grandfather of Kimberly (Gruszka) Parsons, Sarah Curran, Christine, Curran; step-great-grandfather of Brayden and Blake Parsons, Luke and Caroline Morgan; loving son of the late Dominic and Antonina Bartolone; dear brother of Samuel (Rosalie) and the late Maria and Rose Bartolone; admired uncle of nephews, nieces, great-nephews and great-nieces. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Gregory the Great Church, 200 St., Gregory Court, Williamsville, on Thursday (June 17) at 10:30 AM. Mr. Bartolone was an Army Air Corps. Veteran of WWII. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Snyder Chapel). Condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 13, 2021.