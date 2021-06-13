Menu
Joseph N. BARTOLONE
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Snyder Chapel
4614 Main St
Snyder, NY
BARTOLONE - Joseph N.
Of Williamsville, entered into rest December 26th, 2020. Beloved husband of Angela T. (nee Campanella) Bartolone; devoted father of Don (Nancy Curran) Bartolone and Donna (James) Bartolone-Gruszka; cherished grandfather of Andrew Gruszka and step-grandfather of Kimberly (Gruszka) Parsons, Sarah Curran, Christine, Curran; step-great-grandfather of Brayden and Blake Parsons, Luke and Caroline Morgan; loving son of the late Dominic and Antonina Bartolone; dear brother of Samuel (Rosalie) and the late Maria and Rose Bartolone; admired uncle of nephews, nieces, great-nephews and great-nieces. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Gregory the Great Church, 200 St., Gregory Court, Williamsville, on Thursday (June 17) at 10:30 AM. Mr. Bartolone was an Army Air Corps. Veteran of WWII. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Snyder Chapel). Condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
17
Memorial Mass
10:30a.m.
St. Gregory the Great Church
200 St., Gregory Court, Williamsville, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Snyder Chapel
