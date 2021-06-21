BLONIAZ - Joseph F.

Suddenly, Friday (June 18, 2021) at age 67. Beloved husband of Abby, devoted father of Joseph H; brother of John (Kate) of Buffalo; a sister Mary (Ray) Arent of Buffalo; son-in-law of Mary Kay Diverdale of AZ; several nieces and nephews. Retired after 43 years at Arubis of Buffalo. Friends will be received at the BABBITT & EASTON FUNERAL HOME, 7 N. Main St., Franklinville, NY, on Tuesday (June 22) from 11 AM-1 PM, where a funeral service will be held at 1 PM. Private interment.







Published by Buffalo News from Jun. 21 to Jun. 22, 2021.