BLONIAZ - Joseph F. Suddenly, Friday (June 18, 2021) at age 67. Beloved husband of Abby, devoted father of Joseph H; brother of John (Kate) of Buffalo; a sister Mary (Ray) Arent of Buffalo; son-in-law of Mary Kay Diverdale of AZ; several nieces and nephews. Retired after 43 years at Arubis of Buffalo. Friends will be received at the BABBITT & EASTON FUNERAL HOME, 7 N. Main St., Franklinville, NY, on Tuesday (June 22) from 11 AM-1 PM, where a funeral service will be held at 1 PM. Private interment.
Published by Buffalo News from Jun. 21 to Jun. 22, 2021.
Abby , I'm so sorry for your loss, haven't talked to you in years but think of you all the time. Sending lots of love and prayers for you and family.
Cathy (Degener) Madden
Friend
June 22, 2021
Dear Abby and family so sorry for your great loss!
Chet Robinson
Work
June 22, 2021
Abby, so very sorry for your loss, be strong. Prayers to you and your family. May he rest in peace.
Pat & Herky Burkett
Friend
June 22, 2021
Dear old friend I am so very sorry for your loss. Joey and you are in my prayers and sending much love from Robin & Frank
Robin Buell
Friend
June 22, 2021
Abby and Joey, Dennis and I are heart broken of this news. Thoughts and prayers to you both.
Carol Cialone
June 22, 2021
My dearest condolences to Abby and Joey. Big Joe was a great guy. I´m so sadden but this news. May he rest in heaven
Jillian Sparks (DegEner)
June 22, 2021
I´m speechless... my dearest condolences to Abby and Joey and the rest of the family. Joe was a great man. Never grumpy with me. Loved him like a dad growing up. Rest in heaven
Jillian Sparks (DegEner)
Friend
June 21, 2021
My heart breaks to hear this news. Joe was an excellent person all around. My condolences and prayers go to Abby, Joey and his the rest of his family. Abby you need anything call me my number is still the same. Love and miss you! RIP Joe
Nancy Kozakowski
Friend
June 21, 2021
Our prayers are with you at this time of sudden loss. Joe Blo was a special guy.