Joseph J. BOSA
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Greco Funeral Home (Amigone Funeral)
2909 Elmwood Avenue
Kenmore, NY
BOSA - Joseph J.
June 29, 2021, age 93. Beloved husband of 65 years to the late Antoinette "Toni" (nee Casciano) Bosa; uncle of James (Adrienne) Casciano; godfather of David (Heather) Scibetta and their children, Madeline, Owen and Michael Scibetta. Joe was a 50 year member of the Bricklayers Union #3 and a tile setter by trade. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 10:30 AM - 11:30 AM at the GRECO FUNERAL HOME, 2909 Elmwood Ave. (near Sheridan), where prayers will be offered at 11:30 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 12 PM from St. Paul's RC Church, 33 Victoria Blvd., Kenmore. Entombment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, memorials may be made in Joseph's name to St. Paul's RC Church, 33 Victoria Blvd., Kenmore. Please share condolences online at www.GRECOFUNERAL.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
3
Visitation
10:30a.m. - 11:30a.m.
Greco Funeral Home (Amigone Funeral)
2909 Elmwood Avenue, Kenmore, NY
Jul
3
Prayer Service
11:30a.m.
Greco Funeral Home (Amigone Funeral)
2909 Elmwood Avenue, Kenmore, NY
Jul
3
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00p.m.
St. Paul's RC Church
33 Victoria Blvd, Kenmore, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Greco Funeral Home (Amigone Funeral)
a great brother inlaw!!
LUKE PIACENTE
Family
June 30, 2021
RIP. Joe, you were a great guy !! pleasure to know you
William Webster
Friend
June 30, 2021
