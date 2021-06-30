BOSA - Joseph J.
June 29, 2021, age 93. Beloved husband of 65 years to the late Antoinette "Toni" (nee Casciano) Bosa; uncle of James (Adrienne) Casciano; godfather of David (Heather) Scibetta and their children, Madeline, Owen and Michael Scibetta. Joe was a 50 year member of the Bricklayers Union #3 and a tile setter by trade. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 10:30 AM - 11:30 AM at the GRECO FUNERAL HOME, 2909 Elmwood Ave. (near Sheridan), where prayers will be offered at 11:30 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 12 PM from St. Paul's RC Church, 33 Victoria Blvd., Kenmore. Entombment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, memorials may be made in Joseph's name to St. Paul's RC Church, 33 Victoria Blvd., Kenmore. Please share condolences online at www.GRECOFUNERAL.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 30, 2021.