BURGIO - Joseph R., Sr.
December 30, 2021, age 98. Beloved husband of the late Arlene Burgio; dear father of Joseph Jr., Michael (Helene) and Christopher (Ann Marie) Burgio; loving grandfather of Adam (Meaghan), Amanda (Timothy) Moran, Veronica (Edgar) Rosario and David Burgio; great- grandfather of Arlina Rosario and Sloane Burgio; brother of the late Mary, Theresa, Rose, Michael, Carl, Andrew and Paul. Joe was a proud Navy veteran, welder at Bell Aircraft Corporation, and member of Kairos Prison Ministry. Often referred to as the Mayor of the Tonawanda Aquatic Center. All are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Andrew Church (corner of Elmwood and Sheridan Drs.), Tuesday at 9:30 AM. Donations in Joe's memory to Honor Flight (honorflight.org
). Arrangements by the C. Mertz and Son Funeral Home, Inc.
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 2, 2022.