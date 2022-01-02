Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Joseph R. BURGIO Sr.
FUNERAL HOME
C. Mertz & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
911 Englewood Avenue
Buffalo, NY
BURGIO - Joseph R., Sr.
December 30, 2021, age 98. Beloved husband of the late Arlene Burgio; dear father of Joseph Jr., Michael (Helene) and Christopher (Ann Marie) Burgio; loving grandfather of Adam (Meaghan), Amanda (Timothy) Moran, Veronica (Edgar) Rosario and David Burgio; great- grandfather of Arlina Rosario and Sloane Burgio; brother of the late Mary, Theresa, Rose, Michael, Carl, Andrew and Paul. Joe was a proud Navy veteran, welder at Bell Aircraft Corporation, and member of Kairos Prison Ministry. Often referred to as the Mayor of the Tonawanda Aquatic Center. All are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Andrew Church (corner of Elmwood and Sheridan Drs.), Tuesday at 9:30 AM. Donations in Joe's memory to Honor Flight (honorflight.org). Arrangements by the C. Mertz and Son Funeral Home, Inc. Condolences at www.mertzfh.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 2, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
4
Mass of Christian Burial
9:30a.m.
St. Andrew Church
corner of Elmwood and Sheridan Drs., NY
Funeral services provided by:
C. Mertz & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
He was the best. I will miss our phone conversations and our visits whenever I was in Buffalo.
Rita Brown - Kennebunkport, Maine
Friend
January 15, 2022
My deepest sympathies to the family of Joe. He was loved by so many and admired for the great love and gentleness he had for everyone. He and Arlene will be remember always for their beautiful Christian spirit within the Kairos Ministry. They were loved by everyone and gave and gave so much to all of us. Arlene has been missed and now Joe we will miss you terribly. Peace my near brother, I will always remember your beautiful smile and hug. Until we meet again one day give our love to Arlene. Sincerely, June Dombrowski (Kairos Ministry & Friend)
June Dombrowski
January 3, 2022
I was so sorry to hear about Joes passing. I had only known him for about 4 years from his time at turtle creek senior apartments. He was always a well dressed and genuinely kind gentleman. He always had a wonderful smile and a sunny disposition. He was fun loving and was always happy to join in a game of pinochle. If you needed help Joe was there to lend a hand. God blessed him with a long life and his faith was shared with all those who knew him. He will always have a special place in my heart. May he Rest In Peace inGods arms Fondly. Rita
Rita Colicchia
Friend
January 3, 2022
John Mirkiewicz and family
January 2, 2022
Mary and Donald Montero
January 2, 2022
To Joe's family, may he rest in God's loving arms and be joyfully reunited with Arlene and all of his loved ones in Heaven. He was an angel here on earth and a blessing to all who knew him. You are all in our prayers as you mourn the loss of this dear man. We are better people for knowing him and having a chance to love him as well. God's Peace and Comfort be with you all! Good bye, Joe. Thanks for the memories.
Mary & Donald Montero
Friend
January 2, 2022
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results