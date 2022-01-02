My deepest sympathies to the family of Joe. He was loved by so many and admired for the great love and gentleness he had for everyone. He and Arlene will be remember always for their beautiful Christian spirit within the Kairos Ministry. They were loved by everyone and gave and gave so much to all of us. Arlene has been missed and now Joe we will miss you terribly. Peace my near brother, I will always remember your beautiful smile and hug. Until we meet again one day give our love to Arlene. Sincerely, June Dombrowski (Kairos Ministry & Friend)

June Dombrowski January 3, 2022