Joseph C. DiPIRRO
DiPIRRO - Joseph C.
November 21, 2020, age 79. Beloved husband of 58 years to Marion DiPirro; devoted father of Dr. Joseph C. (Amy) and Jeffrey J. (Lisa) DiPirro; also survived by eight grandchildren and one great-granddaughter; brother-in-law of the late Frank (Rosemary) Tozzo, Louis and Roselle Tozzo. Joseph served proudly in the United States Navy. Private Funeral Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by the MICHAEL A. DiVINCENZO FUNERAL HOME.


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 22, 2020.
